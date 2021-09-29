Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 24 Highlights

The episode started with Ravi asking Nataraj about who is the cunning fox. However, Nataraj didn't reveal it. Ravi comes near Maanas and sits beside Kajal. Kajal walks away saying that he didn't like the word physical. She goes in and cried. Later, she said that it is very hurtful that he nominated her without talking it out. Anne and Lobo are seen talking with each other about the door closing task.



Bigg Boss asked the housemates to check and mark their weights. Lobo apologizes to Priya and cries. Priya smiled. Shannu and Jassi are seen talking about Sreeram who takes so much time during nominations. Jassi asked Bigg Boss to keep him and Swetha in a romantic task and make them dance for 'Manohara' song. Swetha laughs. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to pair up with each other. People with PPE kits come into the house and take all the kitchen items away.



The 'Gelavalante Taggalsinde' task is that the housemates should do whatever they can to lose weight. The couples should lose weight and the 2 housemates who will lose more weight will be the captaincy contenders. Lobo and Nataraj are dancing to lose weight. Priya and Priyanka pair up followed by Sunny and Maanas. Sreeram and Hamida plan to work out and lose the water content to reduce the weight. Jassie gets a new hairstyle from Lobo to reduce his weight.



Nataraj and Lobo get access to the power room. They pick Sreeram and Hamida as contenders. Sreeram and Hamida won the task and half kg got reduced from their weight. Sunny says that their selection of the team is wrong. Lobo claims that it is only Nataraj who took the final call and he doesn't have a word in it and he is happy for it as he cannot blame him.

Bigg Boss sends food for one person. Jassi says that Viswa has some health problems and gave him the food. Lobo stored some food in the fridge and ate it. The promo of tomorrow's episode showed that Jassi didn't follow a rule as a Sanchalak and he along with his partner Kajal cannot participate in the captaincy task this week.