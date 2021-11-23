Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Kajal gains support; Sreeram gets trolled

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is in its 12th week currently. A total of 19 celebrities entered the TV show but there are currently 8 members. Among the 8 members, only 5 will get a chance to stay until the final week. In the 12th week nominations, Sreerama Chandra tried to corner Kajal but his plan got misfired.

Sreeram is playing his game very well from the first week. The popular singer is smart and intelligent enough to play with others' minds. He can confuse them and at the same time, win over them by making arguments.

Sreeram is not happy with Kajal from the beginning. The duo nominated each other several times in the TV show. In the previous episode, Sreeram nominated Kajal saying that she can't burn both pictures of Siri and Anee to give the eviction-free pass to Sunny. However, Kajal defended herself saying that she played the game and used a strategy.

Sunny was also involved in this conversation. In between the heated arguments, there was a point when Sreeram lost his temper. He usually provokes others but he lost his composure and it was visible in his body language.