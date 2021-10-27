Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Lobo in the danger zone!

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the interesting TV shows in Telugu right now. The fifth season is currently going on with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host. There are 12 members in the Bigg Boss house currently. The show completed seven weeks. 7 members are eliminated from the house already.

There are 6 members in the nominations for the current week. Lobo is one among them and he is surely in the danger zone.

Lobo, Sreeram, Maanas, Siri, Shanmukh and Ravi are in the nominations. Lobo was supposed to get eliminated already but Bigg Boss sent him to a secret room. After staying in the secret room for a couple of days, he is back home and is trying to play the game but it's not happening.

Compared to the other five people, Lobo has less chances to survive in the house. We have to see what the audiences will decide.