Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: This contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss house?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu elimination: The host of Bigg Boss season 5, Nagarjuna fired at the housemates for their harsh behavior in the Bigg Boss house.

Contestants like Uma, Lobo, Swetha, Sreeram, Siri, Sunny, etc accepted their mistakes and apologized. Out of the 7 contestants who got into the nominations this week, Lobo, Anne, and Priyanka got into the safe zone in yesterday's episode.

Priya, Kajal, Uma, and Nataraj are still in the danger zone. The housemates are eager to know who will be the second housemate to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. According to the latest reports, Uma is the one to leave the Bigg Boss house.

In today's episode, Uma will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. In yesterday's episode, Uma apologized to everyone for using abusive words.