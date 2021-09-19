  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: This contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss house?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestant Uma
x

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Contestant Uma

Highlights

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu elimination: In today's episode, Uma will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu elimination: The host of Bigg Boss season 5, Nagarjuna fired at the housemates for their harsh behavior in the Bigg Boss house.

Contestants like Uma, Lobo, Swetha, Sreeram, Siri, Sunny, etc accepted their mistakes and apologized. Out of the 7 contestants who got into the nominations this week, Lobo, Anne, and Priyanka got into the safe zone in yesterday's episode.

Priya, Kajal, Uma, and Nataraj are still in the danger zone. The housemates are eager to know who will be the second housemate to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. According to the latest reports, Uma is the one to leave the Bigg Boss house.

In today's episode, Uma will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. In yesterday's episode, Uma apologized to everyone for using abusive words.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X