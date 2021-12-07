Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Title war between 3 contestants?

Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, and Shanmukh are emerging as the top three contestants in the Bigg Boss TV show right now. Going by their performances and the support they are getting in the house, we are hoping that one of the three contestants will surely be getting the Bigg Boss title.

Sreerama Chandra is a soft-spoken person in the Bigg Boss house who is selfless and always works for the sake of others. He is a perfect person in the house.

Sunny is an all-rounder. He gets aggressive in the tasks but then he is a loving and caring person. Sunny is very happy usually and talks well with others in the house.

Shanmukh is a Youtube star who commands a big fan base outside the Bigg Boss house. He is improving his game and gained a tag called 'matured person' in the house.

We have to see who will win the title among the three.