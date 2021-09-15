Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: When Sreerama Chandra fired on Kajal

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The ongoing season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss has turned out to be even more interesting from the second week. Sarayu got evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the first week.

On the other hand, on Mondays nominations episode, the housemates turned out to be aggressive. Contestants like Swetha Varma, Uma got fired on the other housemates during the nominations process. In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss gave the housemates the captaincy task and divided the housemates into two teams with Sreeram and Manas as the sanchalaks. The captaincy task made the situation even worse as the contestants got into heated arguments with each other. When Kajal has been trying to defend Team Wolf, the leader of Team Eagle Sreerama Chandra fired on her.

He shouted at her saying that she doesn't have to get involved in the situation as he is dealing it with her team leader. Even the housemates got shocked to see Sreeramachandra losing his cool.