Bigg Boss contestants ignore Kaushal again?

Bigg Boss season 2 opened to a lot of discussions on social media. Nani hosted the season and the participants are Geetha Madhuri, Kaushal Manda, Deepthi, Shyamala, Roll Rida, Amit, Tanish, Tejaswi, Samrat, and others.

Kaushal Manda won the title and it ended up being a huge controversy then. Somehow Kaushal managed to be in the news for a long time and his fans, under the tag Kaushal army also made some buzz. Now, these second season participants have come up with a song. Tanish directed the song while Roll Rida composed the music for the song titled Bore Kodutundi.

Surprisingly, Kaushal is missing from the video. Almost, all the participants took part in it and Kaushal is absent. Those who have come across the same found that Samrat, Tejaswi, Babu Gogineni and Nutan Naidu also missing. But, Kaushal's absence is something that will generate the buzz. The fans are already discussing about it on social media and questioning his absence.