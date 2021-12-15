Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 101 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates dancing to 'Bangaalakaatham lo' song. Bigg Boss called Shannu to show him his journey video. Shannu got excited seeing his pictures, the throne, letter shredder, so many pictures of his journey, etc. Bigg Boss appreciated Shannu that he has been honest and truthful throughout the journey and showed him his journey in BB house.

Shannu got emotional seeing his journey video and thanked Bigg Boss house. He took a picture of him with his mother and also a picture of him with Siri into the house. He shared the shots he saw and said that Sunny is the one who talked most about him behind his back and everyone laughed including Sunny.

Bigg Boss then called Sunny and he got excited. He saw all the pictures in the house and made some funny comments on them. Bigg Boss appreciated Sunny for being the best entertainer of the house and how well he moulded himself from a guilty person to a best entertainer. Bigg Boss also said that he wishes Sunny to get his dream girl.

Bigg Boss showed Sunny the journey and Sunny got emotional watching the video. Sunny thanked Bigg Boss and said to his mother that he is doing his best to make her dream of him getting the cup come true. Sunny took the picture of him with his mother and also a picture of him with Maanas. He also took the cake piece saying that he wants to share it with everyone this time.