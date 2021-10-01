Bigg Boss Episode 26 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates dancing to 'Sarangadariya' song. Swetha and Anne goes into the power room and they picked Siri and Shannu as their opponents. Bigg Boss gives 'Chikkulo Chikkukoku'. The duo teams have to remove the tangles and hang them on a hook. Swetha and Anne wins the task.

Bigg Boss send pizza and sweets to the housemates and they ate happily. The captaincy contender task is completed and Kajal has to check the weights of the housemates. Sunny and Maanas, Sreeram and Hamida, and Swetha and Anne wins the task. They have to select from each team. Sunny, Sreeram and Swetha become the captaincy contenders.

The task is that the trio will wear belts and the housemates will stab the contestants whom they don't want to see as a captain. The 3 contenders made some promises and started the task. Viswa said that he didn't like Sunny saying that he will do the work if someone is not and Sunny clarified that he will take the responsibility. Sunny and Viswa gets into a small argument and the latter stabbed him.

Shannu also stabbed Sunny. Later, Sunny is seen talking about Viswa to Sreeram and Swetha. Siri also stabbed Sunny and the latter said that he has always been nice to her. Lobo also stabbed Sunny saying that he doesn't have any reasons. Sunny gets emotional and cried. Hamida stabbed Swetha. Priya stabbed Sunny. Sunny says that he is seeing the true colors of all the housemates.

Nataraj stabbed Sunny. Anne stabbed Sreeram. Ravi stabbed Sunny. Priyanka stabbed Sunny. Sunny explains that he is taking him wrong to Ravi. They reconcile. Maanas stabbed Swetha. Siri gets shocked and said that she never expected this to Shannu. Kajal stabbed Swetha. Jassi stabbed Sreeram. With less stabs, Sreeram becomes the new captain of the house.