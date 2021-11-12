Bigg Boss Episode 68 Highlights

The episode started with Anne saying that they didn't steal the money. Kajal said that the guests won't pay any money but the staff says that they won't provide any services then. The staff asks for some money for the services and they give some. They discuss about the amount for the dinner. The guests paid some amount for the dinner based on the items. Shannu says that he saw Ravi stealing the money but Ravi denies it. Kajal steals some money from Anne's coat.



The staff arranges some good things for the honeymoon couple Priyanka and Maanas but Sunny always disrupted them. Kajal screams and says that someone mixed chilli powder in her water and made Ravi to drink it saying that Ravi made it. But, Ravi denies it. The guests decides not to give any money to Ravi anymore. While talking to Siri, Shannu says that Maanas has been behaving rudely with everyone from the past few weeks.



In the midnight, Kajal is seen sneaking and Ravi sees her. The duo laugh and Kajal says that she was trying to approach him and check his wallet. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Jathi Ratnalu' song. Ravi steals something from the kitchen. The staff does pedicure for the guests. Anne pours hot water on Kajal's leg and the latter screamed. She says that she is not satisfied and she doesn't want to give the amount she promised.

Priyanka asks for food but Anne says that it will take some time. Anne loses her temper and cries that the guests have been taking so many services but are not paying enough. The staff decides that the guests should give at least 10000 for the staff to continue their services. The guests don't agree with that. Siri steals something to eat from the kitchen. The staff keeps all the ration in the storeroom. Jessie from the secret room says that he is not feeling well and want to meet the doctor.

The doctor visits Jessie and suggests him not to panic and he will get back to him very soon. Sreeram announces that the food is ready and the guests can eat after paying. Maanas and Priyanka pay for their meal. Anne asks Sreeram to give her that money and she will not feed them till then.