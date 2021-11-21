Bigg Boss Episode 77 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's superb entry with 'Ay Bidda Idi Naa Adda' song. Anne asked Maanas and Kajal to give the pass to Siri. Maanas accept that and says that he wants to save Siri but Kajal said that she doesn't want to save Siri. She said that she will change her words because she doesn't want to save anyone. While talking to Ravi, Anne says that Kajal is delivering oscar level acting. She also screams the same in front of everyone.



Siri also said that she is playing games. Sreeram and Anne and the former said that she has been listening to their words from day 1 and just faced the reality after these many weeks. Anne screams at Priyanka that she intentionally did it and screamed at everyone that they are playing the wrong game and they are playing with human emotions. Anne cries out and they cornered her by playing games with her. Priyanka says that she also felt bad when Anne made so many statements and she overreacted.



Sunny won the eviction free pass and Bigg Boss said that he will get the pass at the right time. Sreeram and Maanas also argued. Anne is seen crying. Priyanka tries to talk but she doesn't accept. Bigg Boss gave Colgate Vedashakthi the task and the housemates have to pick one person who should become fresh. Siri picked Kajal. Kajal gave it to Anne. Anne gave it to Kajal. Maanas gave it to Sreeram and vice-versa. Sunny gave it to Shannu and Shannu picked Siri. Priyanka gave it to Siri. Ravi picked Anne.

Nagarjuna greeted the housemates and asked them to play a game. Ravi has to give gold to some housemates and coal to others. Ravi gave gold to Priyanka. Nagarjuna asked why she gave the ring to Maanas easily and she said that she didn't do it intentionally but Nag laughed. Ravi gave the coal to Nagarjuna asked Ravi if he really played genuine as the sanchalak and asked why he didn't say the rules before the task. Ravi gave gold to Maanas and coal to Kajal.

Ravi gave gold to Anne. Ravi gave the coal to Shannu. Ravi gave the gold to Sreeram and Nag said that he played the game well. Ravi gave coal to Siri and himself. Nagarjuna opened the Bigg Boss gates and asked her to come to the confession room and asked why is she harming herself and she said that she has been emotionally connecting to Shannu and promised that she will not repeat it. Nag called Shannu into the confession room and he said that he is missing Deepthi badly.

Shannu also promised that he won't lose his energy now and will show a new Shannu. Nag called Maanas and asked why is he not being truthful about his feelings to Priyanka and he said that he is afraid. Nagarjuna showed a video of Priyanka crying and says that Maanas should be truthful. Nag called Anne and said that her immaturity level in Kajal's matter is going to the next level and she should cut it down. Sreeram and Sunny get into the safe zone.