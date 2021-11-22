Bigg Boss Episode 78 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's entry with the 'Ninnu Road Mida Chusinadi Lagayitthu' song. Bigg Boss gave the 'Taj Mahal' task to the housemates. All the housemates share how their dream day should be and what they will do if they get an entire day only for themselves. Nagarjuna greeted the housemates and gave the 'Presnaku Velayera' task where Nag asked some questions and the housemates had to say the answer to the questions asked by some housemates.

If the housemates give a thumbs down to the answer, they will take a karela shot. Shannu. Most of the housemates took the shots. Kajal gets into the safe zone. Raj Tarun, Kashish, and Sudarshan of 'Anubhavinchu Raja' fame entered the stage. Nagarjuna showed the trailer of the film. The team and Nagarjuna talked to the housemates for the film. Sreeram sang a song for Kashish. Sreeram, Maanas, Priyanka, and Anne are in one team and the rest in another.

It is a pictionary task. A housemate should draw something and the team should guess who it is. Anne drew Siri. Siri drew Shannu. Siri and Shannu danced to the 'Bommali' song. Sreeram drew Priyanka. Sunny drew himself. Sudarshan made funny comments on Sunny. Nagarjuna said that Sunny became the best entertainer in the house. Priyanka drew Sreeram and she danced to 'Nachave Paalapitta' song with Maanas.

Kajal drew Anne and she danced with Sunny to 'Ah ante Amalapuram' song. Maanas drew Kajal. Shannu drew Ravi. Ravi danced to the 'Anubhavinchu Raja' song. All the housemates join him. 'Anubhavinchu Raja' team leaves the stage. Maanas and Shannu get into the safe zone. Nagarjuna gives the 'Dialogue Kottu Guru' task to the housemates and every housemate should give dialogue to another.

Maanas gave the 'Rechagotku' dialogue to Sunny. Shannu gave 'Nammakam Ledu Dora' to Ravi. Ravi gave 'Sarsarle Chala Chusam' to Shannu. Anne gave 'Mastu Shades Unnay Ra Neelo' to Ravi. Priyanka gave the 'Only Once Fasak' dialogue to Maanas. Sreeram gave 'Emo Sir Nakem Kanapadadu' to Shannu. Siri gave 'Ive Ive Taginchukunte Manchidi' dialogue to Shannu. Kajal gave 'Nee Bonda Raa Nee Bonda' to Sreeram. Sunny gave the 'Aipaaye' dialogue to Ravi.

Siri gets into the safe zone. Anne gets eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Maanas got a question, "why he has been trying to give content with Priyanka?" from a caller. Maanas said that it is not for content but it is just from his heart. Anne talked to all her housemates and shared her experiences with everyone.