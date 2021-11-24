Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 80 Highlights

The episode started with Sunny saying that Sreeram has double standards and he has been trying to play the victim card and prove that he has been playing alone. Kajal argues with Sreeram. While talking to Siri, Shannu says that all the housemates became overconfident. Shannu said that he didn't like how she made fun of him supporting her. Siri came onto his bed and hugged him again saying sorry.

The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Ra Ra' song from 'Gang Leader' movie. Bigg Boss gives the last captaincy contenders task 'Niyantha Maate Saasanam'. The housemate who sits on the chair will have to decide between two bottom performers in each round. Siri sits on the chair first.

Bigg Boss gives another challenge for the remaining housemates where the bottom 2 performers will face the leader and they will pick one housemate. Siri and Ravi fails in the challenge and face Siri. Siri says that she would like to save Ravi as Sunny already has an eviction-free pass. Sunny throws his helmet and walks away.

Shannu tries to talk it out with Sunny but the latter didn't listen. Sunny says that Siri is so jealous and always holds grudges. Sreeram sits in the chair again. While talking to Priyanka, Sunny said that Siri played an unfair game. The housemates got another challenge. Ravi and Kajal are the bottom performers and Sreeram picked Ravi. Kajal makes a fuss and threw tantrums to Sreeram saying that he has made his decision and just tried to prove her wrong.

Kajal cries saying that she lost her last opportunity to become a captain. Ravi sits into the chair. Sunny asked why Maanas is not trying hard to sit in the chair and Maanas says that he is giving his best. The housemates got a challenge and Shannu and Maanas became the bottom performers. Ravi saved Shannu. Priyanka sits in the chair.

Sreeram and Shannu became the bottom performers. Priyanka picked Shannu. Siri and Priyanka sits in the chair. But Maanas as the sanchalak said that Priyanka sat in the chair first. Siri leaves and cries saying that they are lying and she sat first. She claimed that Maanas intentionally wanted to give it to Priyanka. Shannu screams at her saying that it would be the worst to cry at such silly reasons.