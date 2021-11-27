Bigg Boss Episode 83 Highlights

The episode started with Sunny's mother Kalavathi entering the Bigg Boss house. She brought the Eviction Free Pass and gives it to Sunny. The housemates celebrated Kalavathi's birthday and Sreeram sang the 'Mayadari Maisamma' song and they all dance. Shannu and Siri are seen as depressed. Shannu asked Siri to convey one thing to her mother that he is not someone who gets close to someone by behaving like a father or brother and later taking advantage of them.

The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Ye Devi Varamu Neevo' song. Ravi cried with excitement to see his daughter. Priyanka's sister Madhu enters the Bigg Boss house. She says that Priyanka is playing well and asked her to stay focused on her game and not other things. She says sorry to Maanas so many times. She said that she is a big fan of Sunny and he is the best entertainer in the Bigg Boss house.

Ravi's wife Nithya enters the Bigg Boss. Ravi gets very happy. She says that they didn't allow their Viya to come and became sad. They go inside the house. Viya enters the Bigg Boss house and Ravi gets emotional. Ravi's wife talks with all the housemates. They all play with Viya. Viya searches the entire Bigg Boss house to see Bigg Boss. She asked Bigg Boss to play a song and Bigg Boss played the 'Gummadi Gummadi' song.

Siri gets emotional. Nithya and Ravi console her. Ravi gives his wife a ring and wishes her a Happy Anniversary. Nithya and Viya leave the Bigg Boss house. Shannu's mother Uma Rani enters the Bigg Boss house. Shannu asks her how is Deepu and she says she is fine and talks to all the housemates. She says that he doesn't have to become emotional when someone else gets hurt and he doesn't have to get emotional.

Siri comes and Shannu's mother asks her not to pout so much. Both Shannu and Siri say that everyone will see a different angle from now on. Shannu's mother leaves the Bigg Boss house.