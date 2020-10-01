Bigg Boss Exclusive Telugu: Kumar Sai becomes captain for the fifth week

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Captaincy grants immunity to the housemates and they will be saved from eliminations for a week. Lasya, Noel, and Gangavva already grabbed captaincy. Now, it is time for Kumar Sai in becoming the captain of the house. However, we will come to know about the same only on Friday.

Kumar Sai is projected as one of the weakest contestants in the house and everyone constantly nominates him saying that he is still not able to mingle with everyone in the house. Interestingly, Kumar Sai will be keeping a check to everyone by becoming the captain of the Bigg Boss house.

He has won the task as an underdog and will be dominating others. The second level of the captaincy task is currently in progress in Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss announces the winner on Friday.