Bigg Boss is of no use for Varun & Vithika

Varun Sandesh is a popular hero in Telugu but he lost all his market because of the poor choices he made. His wife Vithika Sheru is also an actress. She never made it big with any of the films she did. Because of the Bigg Boss TV show, people have come to know about her and she pinned many hopes on the TV show that it would help her gain the enough mileage. Post Bigg Boss, she enjoyed the fame and name for a while but then, she went out of the limelight.

Vithika expected that she would get a lot of opportunities at a single go. Vithika expected that she would be flooded with a lot of opportunities in films, ott shows, and at least TV programs. But, surprisingly, she did not get any chances. Before Bigg Boss, she did a web series and unfortunately, she failed to use the craze and release the show.

The same is the case with Varun Sandesh who failed to use his Bigg Boss craze.