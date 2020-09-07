Bigg Boss Season 4: "Jabardasth" comedian to be a wildcard?

Bigg Boss Season 4 has started and audiences are quite busy choosing their favorites. Mostly, Gangavva could be the person to win over audiences, this season.

Now, we hear that the makers have plans to bring in Jabardasth show comedian, "Mukku" Avinash into the show as a wild card entry in few weeks.



The comedian will complete shooting for some episodes bank for his show and then join Bigg Boss Season 4, as per the sources. He couldn't accept the offer to enter the show before a certain date and hence, this kind of a adjustment had been done in his case, say sources.



Along with him, Ee Rojullo fame, Sasikumar Pampana could also enter the house as a wildcard in coming weeks. According to the sources, the producers want to see reaction of audiences for certain contestants and if they get eliminated quickly, then they want to bring these two, who have good popularity to spice up the game.



Everything will be clearly stated out in the show as we progress. Until they confirm, these updates remain as rumours and please do keep that in mind!

