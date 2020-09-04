Bigg Boss Season 4 Telugu: Organisers prepares a backup list of contestants

Bigg Boss Season 4 is going to start very soon in Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of the TV show. The show organizers have picked up 16 contestants already and they have completed the mandatory quarantine period too! Now, we came to know that there is a backup list of contestants for this show.

Swathi, Thanuja, Sameera, and Akhil are the TV artists on the backup list. Raghu Master who already made it to the final list chose to come out due to personal reasons. The show organizers are looking at bringing him back into the backup list. Sai Kumar is another artist who is shot to fame with the film Ee Rojullo, who is also on the backup list. Popular character artist Surekha Vani is also on the backup list.

The complete list of contestants is going to come up very soon. The show kick-starts from 6th of September. Keep watching the space for more details on this TV show.