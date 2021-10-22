Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 47 Highlights

The episode started with Siri and Jessie feeling bad about Shannu as he cannot become the captaincy contender though he worked hard. Kajal says to Ravi that she didn't trusted him initially. Anne says to Viswa that she will quit the kitchen team next week. She is seen saying to Ravi that Sunny and Kajal never did any kitchen work till now and those people should come into the kitchen now and work.

Bigg Boss gives Maanas a task and he can choose a competitor. The task is that Maanas and Sunny should eat spicy noodles. Ravi is the sanchalak. Sunny wins the task. Viswa counts the eggs from all the housemates. Bigg Boss asked Jessie to reveal the secret task and he did. However, Bigg Boss claimed that he misunderstood the task. He has to make the eggs count of 3 people as zero but he just took help from 3 people by keeping their count zero.

Bigg Boss claims that Jessie cannot be the captaincy contender and announces the top 5 housemates with high egg count Viswa, Ravi, Sunny, Maanas, and Sreeram as the captaincy contenders. Bigg Boss sends Lobo back into the Bigg Boss and gives him powerful eggs. The black egg can remove a housemate from the contenders list and the golden egg can give an opportunity for a housemate to become a contender.

Anne is seen crying that people are playing individual games also by collaborating with others and Ravi consoled her. Lobo enters the Bigg Boss house and the housemates welcome him grandly. Ravi becomes emotional and hugs him. Shannu is upset with Siri and Jessie. He says that Siri should not have taken him for granted and should not ask for eggs from him.

Shannu added that Jessie could have picked him as a help as Siri doesn't have stickers and her count will be zero anyway. Shannu claimed that they just took him for granted and made a fool out of him. Siri cried. Lobo gives black egg to Sreeram and golden egg to Kajal. Shannu again taunts Siri and Jessie saying that they just played the game and wanted to become captaincy contenders and didn't care about him.

Shannu sits alone and cried. Anne consoled him. Lobo first acts like he went out, met the family members of the housemates, etc but later revealed that he was in the secret room and he is also in nominations this week. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'I am a lover also fighter also' song. Kajal says that Ravi asked her to stay away from Sunny and Maanas. Ravi asks how Shannu, Priya, and Priyanka accepted to keep their count as zero.

Siri tried to explain it to Shannu but the latter said that he has been feeling low and yet she gave importance to Jessie and made his count zero making him unfit for captaincy. They argue and Siri leaves. Jessie says to Siri that it would be better if he stays away from them for time being. Siri and Ravi try to feed Shannu but he doesn't eat.