Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 5 Highlights

The episode started with Lobo washing Shannu's clothes. Shannu is seen talking to Ravi and saying that he might be offending Lobo with his Master tasks. But Ravi convinces that he is not a person like that. Hamida gets an opportunity to pick a person and that housemate cannot become the captain of the house for the entire season. Hamida picks Priya and she reveals the same. Priya gets hurt.

Lobo tries to flirt with Priyanka and the latter says that he should take the permission of Manas first. Lobo asks the same to Manas and Manas just laughes it off saying that he would never stop him. Priyanka puts makeup on Lobo who goes to all cameras and says i love you to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss says that "Shaktini Choopara Dimbhaka" is completed and congratulates Viswa, Hamida, Manas and Siri for getting into the power room and announces them as the participants for the captaincy task.

Sarayu is seen crying and talking to Anee about how the people are making groups in the house. Priyanka reads out the captaincy task "Tokkara Tokku Hailessa". The housemates should cycle as a part of the task. Each cycle has a bulb. If the bulb gets off, the housemate will lose the task. The housemates can extend their support to their favorite contestant by making the other contestants to drink water. Sunny says that Priya should be the Sanchalak.

The other housemates say that Sunny cannot take the lead and announce her as the Sanchalak. The housemates then take votes and select Priya as the Sanchalak. Kajal pours oil on Viswa's cycle. The light goes off and Viswa gets off the cycle. Manas and Hamida also get off making Siri the captain. Ravi and Sunny has a misunderstanding about what Ravi said. Sarayu blames that Kajal intentionally targeted Viswa and Anee tries to explain that they want a girl to win which is why they targeted him.

Viswa also says that Kajal initially said that she will target him and she is changing her words now. Bigg Boss congratulates Siri for becoming the Bigg Boss House first captain of season 5. Siri selected Viswa as the ration manager. Uma and Lahari gets into a disagreement and have a heated argument with each other.