Bigg Boss Sunny, Sapthagiri’s ‘Unstoppable’ trailer spreads laughter

Director Diamond Ratnababu is known for making out-and-out entertainers and he is coming up with yet another humorous film “Unstoppable.” “Bigg Boss” reality show fifth season winner Sunny VJ and popular comedian Sapthagiri essayed the lead roles in the movie.

The trailer is envisioned to introduce all the prominent characters and their characteristics in the movie and also discloses that the story revolves around a drug consignment. Both Sunny and Sapthagiri are happy-go-lucky guys who face trouble for their bizarre acts. Nakshatra and Aksa Khan appeared as their girlfriends.

Besides fun, the trailer also has a good dose of glamor and action. It’s chucklesome all through. Bheems Ceciroleo scored the music for the movie. Produced by Rajith Rao, Unstoppable is set for release on 9th of this month.