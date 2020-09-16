Bigg Boss Telugu: Abhijeet-Monal-Akhil track meets a Twist!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: We have already informed the readers that a love story is brewing in Bigg Boss house. Abhijeet, Monal and Akhil are getting a good screen time. Already, in the previous episodes, we have seen Monal engaging in interesting conversations with them individually.



On Wednesday episode, we are going to witness something crazy. In the promo, Monal is eating and suddenly, she starts coughing. Abhijeet gets up to get water to her. On the other side, Akhil who observes this from a distance too gets up to get water to her.

Abhijeet who comes across Akhil asks him, "Are you also going to get water to her?" and the promo ends there.

It was cut in an interesting manner to create a special attention on the show. We have to see if there's something behind it or it is just a part of Bigg Boss game.