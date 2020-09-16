Bigg Boss Telugu: Abhijeet takes a promise from Monal!

Bigg Boss house right now. Already, Bigg Boss organisers are trying to gain attention by giving her maximum time in an episode. The track between them, involving Akhil is generating quite a good interest in the Bigg Boss house. Abhijeet and Monal are the strong contestants in thehouse right now. Already, Bigg Boss organisers are trying to gain attention by giving her maximum time in an episode. The track between them, involving Akhil is generating quite a good interest in the Bigg Boss house.

On Tuesday episode, Abhijeet asked Monal for a promise which surprised the audiences. Both talked about their past relationships. While Abhijeet told that he was not happy in his past relationships, Monal revealed to Abhijeet that hers was a mix of good and bad.

After that, Abhijeet asked Monal to promise her that she would not stop talking to him in the house. Monal was also surprised but she told that she would not do that.