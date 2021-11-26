Bigg Boss Telugu: Big surprise to Ravi!

The family members are making their way into the Bigg Boss house currently. Kajal, Maanas, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, and Siri met their family members. In today's episode, we can see Ravi meeting his wife and daughter. Initially, only Ravi's wife has come into the house but he was surprised by Bigg Boss when his daughter arrived.

Ravi's wife lied to Ravi that she alone has come to the house but later, Ravi heard the voice of his daughter, and then she made it to the house. Ravi is extremely happy to reunite with his daughter and wife after a very long time.

Ravi played with his daughter in the garden area and spent some quality time together. The promo has revealed this emotional episode to the viewers. Let us wait and watch the complete episode.