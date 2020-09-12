Bigg Boss Telugu: Bigg Boss shocks the inmates with less points

As expected, the second level of luxury-budget task also did not take off in an expected manner. The task started off on a dull note. There is not much of fun that took place in the house because of the task. However, the four teams worked hard to prepare the pulp extraction from Tomato.

Bigg Boss asked the inmates 30 bottles from each team. But, four teams failed to do the same, resulting in them getting less points for the task.

Of 14000 points, Bigg Boss gave only 2000 points for the inmates which disappointed them big time. Bigg Boss did not reveal any major reasons for the less points but made it clear that they could not meet the requirement.