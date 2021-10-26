Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Details of Priya's remuneration!!

Priya is one of the popular artists in the Telugu film industry. The actress has been working hard to make an impressive mark and grab more opportunities. She took part in the fifth season of the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show and was eliminated in the seventh week.

It is interesting to see her continue in the house for 50 days. The latest reports in the film circles reveal that the actress has charged almost 2 lakh rupees per week. She took a total of 14 lakh rupees as remuneration for her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Priya has come out of the house now and we hear that she is going to do a couple of interesting films now. Let us see if this newly formed craze and popularity can help Priya do well in the films.