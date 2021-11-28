Bigg Boss Telugu: Elimination shocks one and all!

By now, everyone knew that Ravi has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss TV show in the 12th week. Surprisingly, it is a big shock to everyone as no one expected that Ravi would walk out of the TV show. Ravi is a strong contestant but unfortunately, he has taken the exit door.



Compared to everyone, the entire house felt that Ravi will stay and the audiences predicted that Priyanka Singh would be eliminated. However, the opposite happened. Ravi is filled with new energy after meeting his wife, daughter and mother this week.



Ravi commands a big fan base outside the Bigg Boss house and this is extremely unfortunate to see him getting eliminated in such a way.



The elimination episode shocked everyone and left them clueless because there are 7 strong contestants in the house and who goes into the top 5 remains suspense.

