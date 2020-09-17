Bigg Boss Telugu Exclusive: Mukku Avinash is a new contestant in the house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Jabardasth TV show has become a reason for the livelihood of many comedians in the TV industry. Some of those who started with Jabardasth became filmmakers, actors and settled in TV. Now, Avinash aka Mukku Avinash is making use of his Jabardasth popularity by entering Bigg Boss house.

Mukku Avinash is the new wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house. Avinash entry is a big surprise for all the Bigg Boss fans. All of a sudden, he enters the house with a big introduction about himself as a Joker. The same was shown in the promo.

Avinash is the 17th person to be in the house right now. Although Suryakiran came out and Kumar Sai went into the house, the organizers still wanted another person as a new contestant. Most likely, it is going to be a double eviction next week.

Stay tuned to us for more details.