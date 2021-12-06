Bigg Boss Telugu: Final Nominations Update

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is in its 14th week. The fifth season is going to come to an end next week. The final nominations segment is currently in progress this week and the latest reports confirm us that everyone is in the danger zone except for Sreerama Chandra.

Sreerama Chandra successfully entered the grand finale already. He scored the ticket to the finale last week. He is currently in the top 5 and there are only 4 more spots left in the grand finale. We have to see who will get the lucky chance to be in the top 5.

As of now, we hear that Sunny, Maanas, Kajal, Siri, and Shanmukh are in the nominations. Among the five inmates, one of them will surely be evicted from the house.