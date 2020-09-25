Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva serious on Monal Gajjar

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Gangavva is very active in the Bigg Boss house. During the second week, Gangavva could not cope up with the environment of the house and she requested the team to send her out of the house. But, during the third week, she took an active participation during the task. She played well and is one of the main contendars for the captaincy task.

During the task, Gangavva got angry on Monal Gajjar. Gangavva was a robot and Monal was a human. Monal tried to irritate Gangavva by hiding her robot suit. Gangavva did not like that. She has been observing Monal who has been fighting with other robots. Gangavva yelled at Monal and pushed her aside when she tried to stop her from moving.

Gangavva even nominated Monal as the worst performer in the task.