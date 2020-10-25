X
X
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: List of special guests for Dusshera special episode

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: List of special guests for Dusshera special episode
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: List of special guests for Dusshera special episode

Highlights

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: On the occasion of Dusshera, a special weekend episode is getting telecasted on the Bigg Boss TV show. Samantha Akkineni is the host for this special weekend episode. Interestingly, there is a line up of special guests who will be gracing this special episode today.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: On the occasion of Dusshera, a special weekend episode is getting telecasted on the Bigg Boss TV show. Samantha Akkineni is the host for this special weekend episode. Interestingly, there is a line up of special guests who will be gracing this special episode today.

As per the latest reports, RX100 pair Payal Rajput and Karthikeya Gummanakonda will be doing a special dance performance in the special episode. At the same time, the show will also see the arrival of the guests Akhil Akkineni, Hyper Aadi, and a few others.

Popular singers Geetha Madhuri and Sravana Bhargavi will also be performing on the stage in the special episode. The show organizers planned a three-hour episode with a lot of fun activities and performances.

Samantha's promo has come out already and it is currently creating a unique buzz already. Let us hope that Samantha impresses everyone just like Nagarjuna.

