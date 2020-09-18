Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash aka Jabardasth Avinash is the new contestant in the Bigg Boss house right now. The organizers introduced a new wild card entry during the second week of the TV show. Usually, it won't happen this soon but the organizers seem to have changed the strategy.

We have already informed our readers about the entry of Avinash. His AV was cut in an interesting manner. Dressed as the popular fictional character Joker, Avinash made his entry to the Bigg Boss house. Some of the inmates knew him already while some are new to him. His first day went well in the house. Compared to the first wild card entry Kumar Sai, Avinash seems to be a fun person who's talking to everyone in the house.

We have to see how he performs in the coming weeks.