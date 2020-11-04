Bigg Boss Telugu: No immunity for the nominated housemates

After the nomination process which took place for a long time, five contestants Abhijeet, Harika, Amma Rajashekar, Avinash, and Monal went into nominations this week.

But, Bigg Boss allowed the contestants to get immunity from the nominations. Bigg Boss asked the contestants to place their face on a stand and the last one to be on that stand will get saved from nominations. The remaining housemates have to irritate and trouble them. All the housemates tried to trouble the 5 housemates by throwing eggs, shaving foam, mud, etc. After a point, Abhijeet said that he has self-respect and he can not take it anymore and backed out. Later, Bigg Boss announced that Harika also moved twice and is out of the task.

But, at the time of the final buzzer, as more than one contestant are on the stand, Bigg Boss said that no one got the immunity and all the five contestants are in the nominations.