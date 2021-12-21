Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Runnerup Shanmukh gets big remuneration

Youtube star Shanmukh Jaswanth aka Shannu is the runner up of the fifth season of the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu TV show. Shanmukh gave his best but in the end, he could not become the winner of the TV show. However, we hear that he bagged a very big amount. Shanmukh's remuneration is more than the prize amount of the season 5.

50 lakh is the prize amount of the fifth season of the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show. Shanmukh reportedly got 4-5 lakh rupees as a remuneration per week during his stay in the house. Altogether, he reportedly bagged more than 65 lakh rupees as a remuneration.

Apart from this amount, he also will get a plot in Suvarnabhoomi ventures which is an additional bonus. Shanmukh also bagged a lot of fame and we have to see if he comes up with a movie.