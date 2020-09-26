Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Gangavva turns the entertainer of the house

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Gangavva of My Village Show fame is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house. From day one, her performance and presence in the house has been entertaining the audiences. Gangavva has worked on her health and upped her game. From the end of the second week, Gangavva has been enjoying her stay in the house.

Gangavva has become the top entertainer of the house right now. She is talking to everyone freely and making her comments in a bold manner. She is also imitating the other inmates, to entertain the housemates. People are enjoying Gangavva's company. Gangavva revealed that she likes Divi, Ariyana and Akhil. She also told that she does not like Monal Gajjar.



Gangavva has become the captain of the house now and she will stay for the next two weeks in the house.

