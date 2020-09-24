Bigg Boss Telugu: Sohel and Mehaboob overaction in discussions

Bigg Boss Telugu 4:Sohel Ryan and Mehaboob are two contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Mehaboob is in the nominations for this week. He has been trying to get maximum attention in the house. Sohel Ryan is not in the nominations but he is also trying to get some attention of the viewers.

During the ongoing task, both tried their best to grab the attention. They were constantly highlighting themselves. Even the promos carried them where they became aggressive and abused the other team members verbally. Both Sohel Ryan and Mehaboob went overboard in certain situations. The audiences who watched them in the episode also felt that they are behaving foolishly and also trying to over react. Unnecessarily, their behaviour might also affect the points for their team.

Nagarjuna might surely get angry on these two housemates who could have controlled themselves and used their mind in playing the game.