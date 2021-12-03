Bigg Boss Telugu: Sunny, and Sreeram shout at Kajal!

Every task and challenge is extremely important in the Bigg Boss house. The inmates are working hard to get into the grand finale and skip the nominations next week. Interestingly, Bigg Boss is giving multiple challenges to the inmates to prove their skills.

During the test for focus, Kajal is seen disturbing the inmates. She was eliminated from the Ticket to Finale race and she decided to disturb others. Since it is a test for focus, Kajal decided to disturb them. Sunny and Sreeram could not take it.

The inmates will have to write some answers on a white board but Kajal is seen giving away the answers and it irked Sunny and Sreeram who shouted at her to not disturb them. But, Kajal said that she will disturb them and it is her game.