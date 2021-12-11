Bigg Boss Telugu: Sunny using this sentiment to win the title

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show will come to an end by the end of next week. Interestingly, there are six members in the house and five of them will be qualified into the next round. Meanwhile, Sunny is getting a lot of support from the audience.

Sunny is one of the top contestants in the current season. However, we heard that Sunny is using mother sentiment to grab the attention of the audience. We hear that the netizens are not completely happy with this factor.

Sunny is certainly happy with the way the audience are showering love towards him. However, he is constantly pushing forward the statement that his mother wants him to win the Bigg Boss title.

Sunny appealed for votes yesterday and he again reminded everyone that his mother wants him to win the title and asked the votes. Many are commenting that he is unnecessarily using 'mother sentiment'.