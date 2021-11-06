Bigg Boss Telugu: This Contestant eliminated?

Vishwa is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss TV show. He survived nine weeks in the Bigg Boss house by facing a lot of hurdles. Interestingly, he is finally eliminated from the TV show. Apparently, it is a big surprise for the audiences as he is playing well.



Many thought that Jessie is the eliminated contestant but surprisingly, he is going to continue his stay in the house. Vishwa has been struggling hard in the last two weeks to show a dominance in the tasks.



Vishwa will be the ninth contestant from the Bigg Boss house to be eliminated from the TV show. Earlier, eight contestants are evicted. So far, there is no wild card entry segment or the re entry segment in the Bigg Boss house.



Vishwa'selimination will be aired on Sunday.