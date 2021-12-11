Bigg Boss Telugu: This Contestant Eliminated?

As expected, Kajal is officially eliminated from the Bigg Boss TV show. The final elimination fight was between Siri and Kajal, according to the netizens. However, Kajal has taken an exit door in the 14th week of the TV show.

Kajal survived 14 weeks in the Bigg Boss house and it is a big achievement for her. She worked so hard to reach this stage but because of the tough fight from others and gaining less votes from other contestants, she had to take the exit door.

Kajal played the game with many strategies and tried to make her presence felt in the Bigg Boss house. However, her survival has come to an end, resulting in the house being left with the top 5 contestants.

Maanas, Sunny, Shanmukh, Siri and Sreeram will be the top 5 contestants.