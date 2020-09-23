Birthday girl Shalini Pandey hopes the new year is extraordinary

Mumbai: Actress Shalini Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh, turned 27 on Wednesday. She hopes that the year ahead turns out to be extraordinary for her.

Shalini shot to fame as Vijay Devarakonda's co-star in the Telugu superhit "Arjun Reddy", which was remade in Bollywod as "Kabir Singh". She will next be seen in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" opposite Ranveer Singh.



"I hope this new year for me is extraordinary. I know that my film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will release in theatres and I just can't wait for that experience! People will go back to the theatres to watch cinema post the pandemic, and our film will definitely bring them back to the theatres," she said.



"The entire team has really worked hard on this film and it will be great to know what audiences think about our labour of love," Shalini added. She loves spending her birthdays with family and close friends, and this year will be no exception.

"For me, birthdays are all about spending time with people I love. I'm lucky that this year I will get to spend this special day with my family and my close friends, who have maintained self-isolation for the necessary period, so that they can come visit me. I can't thank them enough for being so thoughtful because I have my mother with me," she said. Shalini is grateful that she has been blessed with friends who always have her back.

"I have been blessed with friends who go out of their way to make my birthday memorable each year, and they are again secretly planning something sweet for me. This birthday is also extra special for me because I got an adorable pup, AJ, and we will celebrate by having special treats for this cute puppy!"

