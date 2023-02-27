Blockbuster Movie Waltair Veerayya Now Streaming on OTT Platform

Megastar Chiranjeevi showcased his box office potential with the recent release of "Waltair Veerayya", an action comedy directed by Bobby, featuring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a pivotal role. Among the Sankranthi Telugu releases, "Waltair Veerayya" emerged as the highest-grossing film.

The Telugu audio version of the movie, with English subtitles, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Information regarding the availability of the film in other languages is yet to be disclosed. The phenomenal success of the movie left Mega fans overwhelmed, as it not only performed well at the box office but also brought back the vintage comedy style of Megastar.

The film starred Shruthi Haasan as the leading lady, with Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in other significant roles. Tollywood's popular production house, Mythri Movie Makers, backed this project, which had Devi Sri Prasad's music.