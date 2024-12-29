Bobby Kolli, Naga Vamsi, and Thaman Join NBK for Unstoppable Season 4 Shoot

Tollywood bigwigs Director Bobby Kolli, Producer Naga Vamsi, and Music Director S. Thaman were recently spotted at Annapurna Studios, shooting for the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4. The popular talk show, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), has consistently captivated audiences with its engaging conversations and insider stories from the entertainment industry.

The trio, known for their contributions to blockbuster films, is set to bring a fresh wave of excitement to the show. The episode promises to delve into their creative journeys, camaraderie, and memorable experiences in Tollywood. Fans can also expect some light-hearted banter and behind-the-scenes revelations about their recent collaborations.

Music Director Thaman, whose tunes have been topping the charts, shared a sneak peek from the set, expressing his excitement about the shoot. Director Bobby Kolli, known for his innovative storytelling, and Producer Naga Vamsi, celebrated for backing impactful films, are also expected to share intriguing insights about their craft and future projects.

The show, streaming exclusively on Aha Video, has become a staple for fans eager to get an up-close and personal view of their favorite celebrities. The latest episode continues the tradition of bringing together celebrated personalities for heartfelt and entertaining conversations.