Bobby to present Chiranjeevi as ‘Mass Moola Virat’ 

Diwali festive vibes are still on. Since the starting of the November season, the makers and the actors of Tollywood are continuously surprising their fans by unveiling the festive treats. Off late, even Mega Star Chiranjeevi also made the day for all his fans by dropping the first look poster from his next movie. Being tentatively titled as "Mega 154," this movie is being directed by young filmmaker Bobby. This is the next level poster of Chiranjeevi and will definitely raise the expectations on the movie.



Director Bobby unveiled the new poster on his Twitter page and showcased him in a never-before-seen avatar. Chiru looked full in mass appeal holding the lighter in his hand. The layered gold chain, modish sunnies and gold bracelet upped his look and the dark themed background also made the poster worth watching! It is a dream come true for the directors to work with Mega Star and Bobby who grabbed the lucky chance with his talent shared the poster and wrote, "The day I'm waiting for quite a long time has arrived!! Working with my all time favorite hero Megastar Chirangeevi for 'MEGA154.' Presenting the 'Mass Moola Virat' in an avatar we love to see him the most."

This movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers banners. Ace music director Devi Sri Prasad congratulated Bobby for this special moment and wished him to rock the movie!!!

Speaking about the other projects of Chiranjeevi, his "Acharya" movie is ready to hit the theatres. He will be next seen in Meher Ramesh's "Bhola Shankar" and Mohan Raja's "God Father" movies. Both of them are the most awaited movies and are lined-up with interesting plots too!