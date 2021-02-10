Bollywood actors not interested in this film?

Tollywood: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to make his grand debut in Bollywood this year. With the remake of Chatrapathi, Bellamkonda Sreenivas will make his baby steps in the movie industry. VV Vinayak will direct the film and it will be his debut in Hindi cinema industry. There are a lot of interesting reports around the project. The speculations reveal that the film unit approached star heroines of Bollywood industry.

The names like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Parineeti Chopra and others surfaced online. However, the latest reports confirm us that no one is ready to work with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Apparently, the star heroines are showing no interest to romance the Telugu hero. But, Bellamkonda is said to have moved to Mumbai already to work on his language and other things.

A top production house from Bollywood is launching the hero in the industry and they are even ready to pay heavy remuneration to the female actors. Let us wait few more days for confirmation on the same.