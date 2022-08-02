Bollywood's Versatile Actor Anupam Kher Joins The Cast Of Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao

These days, actors and directors are picking unique stories to entertain the audience of the big screens. As biopics are in trend, even our dear Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also picked one of such subject and is all set to step into the shoes of notorious thief Tiger Nageswara Rao. Being a Pan-Indian movie, the makers are also roping in ace actors to deliver a great movie. Off late, Bollywood's ace actor who is known for his versatility Anupam Kher also joined the cast of this movie.



Anupam Kher shared his first look poster from the movie and treated his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "My 528th is a Telugu magnum opus! నా 528వ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రకటించడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. #TigerNageswaraRao ఇది మాస్ మహారాజా @RaviTeja_offl నటించిన పాన్ ఇండియన్ సినిమా. డైరెక్టర్ @DirVamsee దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ భారీ చిత్రాన్ని @AbhishekOfficl నిర్మిస్తున్నారు @TNRTheFilm".

Going with the poster, Anupam Kher is seen from the back studying some files sitting in a meeting hall!

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news through his Instagram page and wrote, "ANUPAM KHER ON BOARD FOR RAVI TEJA'S PAN-INDIA FILM... #AnupamKher will essay a pivotal role in #RaviTeja's first PAN-#India film #TigerNageswaraRao... Costars #NupurSanon and #GayatriBhardwaj... Directed by #Vamsee... Filming in progress. #AbhishekAgarwal - producer of #TheKashmirFiles - is producing #TigerNageswaraRao... In #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada, #Malayalam and #Hindi."

Well, Bollywood's young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. Tiger Nageswara Rao is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.

Next, Ravi Teja will be also part of Sarath Mandava's directorial, Ramarao On Duty movie. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles. Along with these movies, Ravi Teja is also part of Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Dhamaka and Sudheer Varma's Ravanasura movies.