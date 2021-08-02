Box Office: Thimmarusu vs Ishq Not a Love Story

Young Hero Teja Sajja who has been grabbing the attention of the audience with his back-to-back hit films like 'Oh Baby' and 'Zombie Reddy' has now come up with a romantic thriller titled 'Ishq' with an interesting caption 'Not A Love Story.'



Malayalam sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is playing the female lead in this film. SS Raju is helming this project. The recently released teaser of the film has already grabbed the attention of the audience and increased the buzz around the movie. Being bankrolled by Mega Super Good Films, the movie finally made it in the theatres on July 30th, 2021, and also clashed with Satyadev's 'Thimmarusu' at the box office.



The film unit pinned big hopes on the film's success. However, Ishq failed to dominate Thimmarusu at the box office. The film is a remake like Thimmarusu but the makers failed to promote the film as much as the makers of Thimmausu did.



At the box office, Ishq is struggling to pull crowds as it is targeted only at youth audiences.

