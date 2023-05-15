Boyapati And Ram Potheneni’s First Thunder Is All Blasting…

Tollywood's young and talented actor Ram Potheneni is celebrating his 35th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his two upcoming movies are leaving no stone unturned in creating noise on social media. Already yesterday the sequel to the blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar' to announced and it is titled 'Double iSmart'. Coming to Ram and Boyapati's movie, off late, the makers dropped the 'First Thunder Teaser' and showcased him in a complete unique appeal as Boyapati is all known for his mass appeal plots.



Along with the makers, even Ram also shared the ‘First Thunder’ on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, “#BoyapatiRAPO Teaser https://youtu.be/VMSd3tfMOKM”. Even the poster also showcased Ram along with his buffalo… Going with the teaser, it showcases Ram in a complete mass appeal and he is seen walking down along with his buffalo. He also took a toll on the rowdies and delivered a powerful dialogue, “Nee state daatalenannav daata… Nee gate daatalenannav daata… Nee power daatalenannav daata… Inkenti daatedi naa bongulo limits…”. It just raised the expectations on the movie.

According to the sources, this awesome fight sequence is choreographed by stunt master Shiva showcasing Ram’s energy and Boyapati’s mass appeal. Sreeleela also is seen in the teaser as a student…

This movie is tentatively titled RAPO 20 and it is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu and having Sree Leela as the lead actress. This movie is being produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this action entertainer while it is being made with a lavish budget in total 5 languages namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Editing is being done by Tammiraju and the art direction department is handled by AS Prakash.

RAPO 20 will hit the theatres on 20th October, 2023 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival!

Happy Birthday Ram…