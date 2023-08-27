Boyapati and Ram speaks high about ‘Skanda’

Live
After a massive hit like “Akhanda,” Boyapati Sreenu associated with Ram Pothineni for a mass entertainer, “Skanda,” which is going to be released on September 15th in multiple languages. The pre-release event took place in Hyderabad which has Balakrishna as chief guest, and Boyapati assured the Nandamuri fans about “Akhanda 2” in his speech.
Coming to the details, Boyapati started his speech with the “Jai Balayya” slogan, and when fans were asking about “Akhanda 2,” Boyapati said that Balayya can pull off any character. With his blessings, “Skanda” will become a blockbuster, he ensured. “Skanda” will have all mass action along with family drama and will entertain the audience for sure, Boyapati hoped. Speaking about Ram, Boyapati said that his quest for cinema made him stand tall at this level.
Boyapati said that Sreeleela is not only a wonderful dancer, but she can also perform various roles with several variations. Further, Boyapati spoke highly about cinematographer Santosh Detake, action director Stun Siva, and art director AS Prakash and praised their efforts. Coming to music director Thaman, he said that their collaboration was already proven with musical hits of “Sarainodu” and “Akhanda” and added that the audience would witness the same for “Skhanda.”
Speaking about Saiee Manjrekar, Boyapati said that she is like a holy Ganges and said that her character will have some suspense. Boyapati expressed his best wishes and congratulated all the national award winners.
Speaking on the occasion, Ram Pothineni thanked Balakrishna for making the event memorable. Ram Pothineni said that a song composed by Thaman would create havoc and added that it releases by the end of August. Ram said that it is his pleasure working with Saiee Manjrekar. Ram made fun of Sreeleela, citing her busy schedules, and added that she has a great future ahead.
He added that the ‘Jai Balayya’ slogan has become very popular. Ram said girls, families, and mass audiences are going mad about Balayya. He also stated that fans are his strength.