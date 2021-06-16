Boyapati Srinu to direct Suriya?

Suriya is one of the heroes in Tamil who enjoys a decent craze in the Telugu film industry. The actor has a very big market in Telugu but he is yet to test his luck with a straight Telugu movie. Earlier, the reports came out that Trivikram Srinivas will do a film with Suriya but it did not work out.

Now, the latest buzz reveals that Boyapati Srinu is preparing a mass script like Singham for Suriya. Dil Raju is planning to produce the film. Dil Raju and Suriya are in touch for a long time. Suriya is seriously making plans to make his debut in Telugu soon as the other actors are also doing the same.

Boyapati Srinu is currently busy with Akhanda and after wrapping the project, he might shift his focus to this interesting project. More details on the same are awaited.